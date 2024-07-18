Quick Healthy Meals On-The-Go class to be taught in La Salle, Bureau, Marshall-Putnam counties

Join Illinois Extension Nutrition and Wellness Educator Susan Glassman in partnership with Bureau, Marshall-Putnam, and La Salle County farm bureaus for Quick Healthy Meals On-The-Go-Class. (Scott Anderson)

Classes promote locally sourced foods. Glassman will present how to plan and prepare fast, healthy meals to fuel your family as school and harvest start. Take home recipes and a jar of pickled vegetables made in class.

This class is sponsored in part by the Illinois Farm Bureau Consumer Grant. Seating is limited. Classes are from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Call your local farm bureau office to register:

Tuesday, Aug. 6, Marshall-Putnam Farm Bureau, 509 Front St., Henry. Call 309-364-2501, register by July 29.

Wednesday, Aug. 7, La Salle County Farm Bureau, 4201 N. Columbus St., Ottawa. Call 815-433-0371, register by July 31.

Wednesday, Aug. 14, Bureau County Farm Bureau, 1407 N. Main St., Princeton. Call 815-875-6468, register by Aug 7.

If you need reasonable accommodation to participate or need more information, contact Glassman, extension educator, Nutrition & Wellness, University of Illinois Extension at 815-224-0889. Extension offices are located in Princeton, Ottawa, Henry and in Oglesby on the Illinois Valley Community College campus.

If you have questions or need more information, call University of Illinois Extension-Bureau, La Salle, Marshall, Putnam Unit Office at 815-224-0894.