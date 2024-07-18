Ottawa Elementary’s summer meal program provides food weekly for children across La Salle County

Ella Waddell fills a bag full of food inside the trunk of a vehicle outside of Sheppard Middle School on Wednesday, July 17, 2024 in Ottawa. The Summer Meal program provides two meals per day. The program is held every Wednesday from 10a.m.-1p.m. at the school. You must order the meal bags by clicking on the links posted on the Shepard Middle School Facebook page. (Scott Anderson)

This summer, Shepherd Middle School in Ottawa is hosting a vital food program aimed at children younger than 18 years old.

Organized by Ottawa Elementary School District, the program ensures that any child in need, regardless of their school affiliation, receives nutritious meals. Meals this week included a cheesy pull apart and a hamburger on a bun, breakfast foods, chicken nuggets and breadsticks.

Ottawa Elementary Superintendent Michelle Lee said families call the food service director to request meals for their children, specifying the number needed. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday, parents pick up five meals per child, providing support throughout the week.

The program has garnered significant community participation in La Salle County, with families traveling from Ottawa, Marseilles, Sheridan and La Salle to collect meals for their children. Each week, about 660 children benefit from this initiative.

“It’s taken off and went leaps and bounds more than we thought that it would,” Lee said.

To order, go to the Shepherd Middle School Facebook page at and click on the ordering links. Orders must be placed in advance of pickup. This Wednesday’s deadline was noon the previous day to make orders.