OSF HealthCare expands specialty clinics in Peru

OSF HealthCare announced the OSF HealthCare Cardiovascular Institute soon will add more specialty clinics for the convenience of the residents of the Illinois Valley.

Starting Monday, July 22, the OSF HealthCare Cardiovascular Institute-Peru will open a new office at 920 West St., Suite LL1 in medical office building B. This location will provide accessibility and convenience, ensuring residents can reach the services and providers they need, OSF said in a news release.

Drs. Mauro Montevecchi, Merrick Donenberg, David Thompson and Muhamed Kawji, along with advanced practice providers Traci Keyster, Lauren Sladek and Dierdre Casagrande, will see patients at this new Peru office. The office will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Starting Monday, July 22, patients can contact the Peru location by calling 815-221-1305.

These providers also will continue to see patients at the Ottawa office, 1050 East Norris Drive, Suite 1B. For information on the Ottawa office, call 815-434-0276.

OSF HealthCare said the expansion into Peru underscores its commitment to bringing cardiovascular care closer to home for area residents.