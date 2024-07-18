La Salle County CASA thanks outgoing director, welcomes new leadership

CiCi Chalus, executive director of La Salle County CASA, blinks back tears Monday, March 11, 2024, as she announces her retirement to the La Salle County Board. Sally M Van Cura will be her successor. (Tom Collins)

La Salle County Court Appointed Special Advocates will acknowledge the tenure and leadership of CiCi Chalus, who after 14 years of service has announced her departure from the organization effective July 31.

Under Chalus’s guidance, La Salle County CASA has achieved milestones in advocating for children in the community, the agency said in a Thursday news release. During her tenure, La Salle County CASA expanded its advocacy network, increased the number of trained volunteers, which thereby increases the number of children served. Under CiCi’s direction, she strengthened partnerships with local agencies ensuring more support for children navigating the foster care system.

“We are grateful for CiCi’s dedication,” said Kevin Nelson, president of La Salle County CASA’s Board of Directors. “Our organization continues to grow in scope and impact the lives of vulnerable children.”

Additionally, La Salle County CASA announced the appointment of Sally M Van Cura as the new executive director, effective July 22. Van Cura brings her passion, extensive nonprofit administrative experience along with a commitment to child advocacy.

“I am honored to join La Salle County CASA and I’m committed to advancing our mission of advocating for the best interests of abused and neglected children in our community,” Van Cura said. “Together with our dedicated team, our volunteers and all our community supporters, we will work tirelessly to ensure every child has a safe and nurturing environment in which to thrive.”

“We are excited to welcome Sally Van Cura to our organization,” Nelson said. “Her proven leadership, dedication and commitment to the community make her an excellent fit for La Salle County CASA. We are confident that Sally will continue to build on our strong foundation.”

For more information, to donate, or to inquire as to how you can volunteer to change a child’s story, go to https://lasallecountycasa.org/ A retirement party for Chalus will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Floret Plants and Provisions, 610 Court St., Ottawa.