ICAHN to celebrate former executive director Pat Schou’s retirement in Princeton

The Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network is inviting the public to join in from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, celebrating the retirement of former Executive Director Pat Schou at the group’s main office in Princeton.

For questions and to RSVP, contact Lori Frick at lfrick@icahn.org or call 815-875-2999. Light refreshments will be served.

Schou has dedicated nearly 50 years to rural health care in both clinical and administrative positions.

Schou served in multiple leadership roles at Perry Memorial Hospital (now OSF St. Clare) from 1976-1999, ending her career at PMH as vice president/director of Nursing.

Her tenure involved serving on numerous boards and committees, including but not limited to the Illinois Rural Health Association and National Rural Health Association. She continues to serve as the chair for the Bureau County Health Department Board.

Located in Princeton, ICAHN is a network of 60 small, rural hospitals dedicated to strengthening the operations of its member hospitals through collaboration. The organization is composed of Illinois hospitals who have earned critical access hospital designation by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services and is recognized nationally for its work with rural healthcare, administering several state, federal and private healthcare programs.