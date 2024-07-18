Bureau County Farm Bureau Young Leader Committee to meet July 31 in Princeton

The Bureau County Farm Bureau Young Leader Committee will be meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at the Bureau County Farm Bureau building, 1407 N. Main St., Princeton.

The meeting will begin with pizza. If you are a Farm Bureau member, or want to become a member, and are between the ages of 18 and 35 and are interested in taking part in an organization that builds professional skills while combining social activities, this is group is geared to you. Farm Bureau will provide dinner so it is important to make reservations by calling 815-875-6468.