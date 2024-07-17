Starved Rock Country Community Foundation facilitates $7,000 in arts grants

Community Players of Streator recently received a $3,100 Arts of Starved Rock Country grant for its August production of “Newsies” at Engle Lane Theatre. Pictured are (from left) SRCCF President Fran Brolley; Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund Administrator René Parks Wendinger; SRCCF board chair Reed Wilson; Community Players President Kathy Missel; and Vice President Kathy Hepner. (Photo provided by Kenzie Bruce)

The Starved Rock Country Community Foundation, in collaboration with the National Endowment for the Arts and the Illinois Arts Council, recently awarded $7,000 to support four local nonprofit groups.

Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund Administrator René Parks Wendinger said grants were made to:

Community Players of Streator, $3,100, for the Engle Lane Theatre production of the Broadway musical “Newsies,” Aug. 11 and Aug. 13-16. The play is based on the New York newsboys strike of 1899.

Poco a Poco of Streator, $3,000, for its weeklong “Summer Music Fest’ with musical education for kindergarten through 12th grade students, and community events and ensembles.

Hegeler Carus Foundation of La Salle, $500, to support its Victorian Holiday celebration, Sankt Nikolaus at the Tennenbaum Fest, Nov. 7 to Dec. 22. The Hegeler Carus Mansion event will help preserve and celebrate the mansion’s stories, heritage, architecture and design.

Prairie Arts Council of Princeton, $400, for its Oct. 19 “Art Night at PAC.” The event will feature painter Basia Kroll in the gallery and musical duo Al and Jeannie Brown in the theater.

“These awards reflect our commitment to the arts community and our desire to help preserve historic landmarks,” said Fran Brolley, president and CEO of Starved Rock Country Community Foundation, in a news release.

For information, visit srccf.org, call 815-252-2906, or email fran@srccf.org or Wendinger at rene@srccf.org.