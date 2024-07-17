L-P alum José Medeles performs with ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ band

La Salle-Peru High School alum and drummer José Medeles is performing July 15-18 with the 8G Band, the house band for “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” (Photo provided by Jared Lichtenberg)

La Salle-Peru High School alum and drummer José Medeles is performing July 15-18 with the 8G Band, the house band for “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

Medeles, a Class of 1991 graduate and hall of honor inductee, has worked with The Breeders, 1939 Ensemble, Modest Mouse, Ben Harper, Joey Ramone, Kim Deal (solo), She & Him, Donavon Frankenreiter, Rocco Deluca, Marisa Anderson, M. Ward, Chris Funk, Scout Niblett, CJ Ramone, Face to Face, 22 Jacks, Chris Shiflet (Foo Fighters), Steve Soto (Adolescents) and many others, according to La Salle-Peru High School. He also has appeared on Conan O’Brien, Carson Daily and Jimmy Kimmel. He is the author of “The Stoic Drummer” and owns the Revival Drum Shop in Portland, Oregon.