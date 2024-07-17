DeKalb man injured after falling 25 feet at Starved Rock State Park

Oglesby and Utica Fire and EMS load a DeKalb man onto an Ottawa River Rescue boat Wednesday, July 17, 2024, near the La Salle Canyon trailhead at Starved Rock State Park. (Scott Anderson)

A 76-year-old DeKalb man was taken by ambulance to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa after falling about 25 feet down a slope near La Salle Canyon at Starved Rock State Park and into a creek, conservation police said.

Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police Sgt. Phil Wire said the victim, who will not be cited, lost his footing and tumbled down a slope. Wire said the injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A medical helicopter was summoned as a precaution but ended up not being needed, Wire said.