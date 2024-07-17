July 17, 2024
DeKalb man injured after falling 25 feet at Starved Rock State Park

Injuries not believed to be life threatening, conservation police say

By Tom Collins
Oglesby and Utica Fire and EMS load a male subject into a Ottawa River Rescue boat near the trailhead to La Salle Canyon on Wednesday, July 17, 2024 at Starved Rock State Park.

Oglesby and Utica Fire and EMS load a DeKalb man onto an Ottawa River Rescue boat Wednesday, July 17, 2024, near the La Salle Canyon trailhead at Starved Rock State Park. (Scott Anderson)

A 76-year-old DeKalb man was taken by ambulance to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa after falling about 25 feet down a slope near La Salle Canyon at Starved Rock State Park and into a creek, conservation police said.

Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police Sgt. Phil Wire said the victim, who will not be cited, lost his footing and tumbled down a slope. Wire said the injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A medical helicopter was summoned as a precaution but ended up not being needed, Wire said.

