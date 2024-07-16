Storm leaves damage in La Salle, Bureau, Putnam counties

A tree in a yard in the 700 block of Guthrie Street in Ottawa was blown over during the thunderstorms that passed through Monday, July 15, 2024, in the Illinois Valley. (Charlie Ellerbrock)

Scattered tree limbs, utility wires and some poles were downed across La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties Monday night after storms with wind gusts as high as 60 to 70 mph passed through the region.

A large tree snapped and fell in the direction of a house in the 700 block of Guthrie Street in Ottawa. The power pole also snapped, according to reports. A utility pole at Pat’s Pore Liquor on the 100 block of South Bloomington Street in Streator had collapsed into a parking lot.

Following an afternoon that had high temperatures reach the 90s and a heat index above 100, storms rolled through the region from about 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. A tornado warning was issued for Bureau and Putnam counties after the National Weather Service said the storm had embedded rotation. A survey crew will assess the area Tuesday to determine the extent of the damage and if a tornado touched ground.

The storm was just less than 24 hours after a Sunday night into Monday morning storm led to damage in some Illinois Valley communities, including communities in Marshall, Putnam and northern Livingston counties.

About 4,000 ComEd customers were without power as of 4 a.m. Tuesday in La Salle, Putnam and Marshall counties, and about 400 Ameren Illinois customers were without power in La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties as of 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The ComEd outage map can be found at https://outagemap.comed.com/; and Ameren outage map at https://outagemap.ameren.com/

The region is expected to get some relief from the heat with highs backing down into the 80s the rest of the week.