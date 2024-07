A Lee County man died following a single-vehicle crash Sunday north of Mendota.

David T. Gorman, 47, of Steward, died at OSF St. Paul Medical Center in Mendota from injuries after his southbound vehicle left Route 251 and struck a tree, according to a Tuesday news release from the La Salle County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by the La Salle County Coroner’s Office and La Salle County Sheriff’s Office.