Bureau, La Salle, Putnam counties storm updates: Warnings issued in Bureau, La Salle counties

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Bureau County, including Princeton, Spring Valley and DePue until 9 p.m. (Denise Unland)

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for La Salle County to 9:45 p.m.

A line of storms extending from Peru to to near Pekin, moving east at 60 mph was detected.

The storm may contain 70 mph wind gusts. Expect possible tree damage, and potential harm to mobile homes, roofs and outbuildings, according to the National Weather Service.

Locations affected include Ottawa, Streator, Morris, Channahon, Pontiac, Minooka, Peru, La Salle, Braidwood, Coal City, Marseilles, Dwight, Fairbury, Chatsworth, Spring Valley, Oglesby, Diamond, Seneca, Gardner, Gridley, North Utica, Forrest, Flanagan, Wenona and Odell.

8:40 p.m.

840pm: Derecho moving into Somonauk IL right now. Here is ridiculous stacked shelf cloud. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/RpfrDdJqtm — Bob Waszak (@nilwxreports) July 16, 2024

8:26 p.m.

Southern Bureau County and Putnam County are expected to see high winds from a storm moving through. Take cover, the National Weather Service said.

Parts of southern Bureau County, especially Milo area, and much of Putnam County look to get very strong winds with embedded rotation. Take cover ahead of these storms in the lowest level! #ILwx https://t.co/OOALO0HzK9 — NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) July 16, 2024

8:24 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for northern La Salle County, including Mendota, Earlville, Troy Grove and Sheridan to 9:15 p.m. This storm may contain wind gusts to 70 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Aurora IL, Oswego IL and Montgomery IL until 9:15 PM CDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH! pic.twitter.com/ozkOwdewTU — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 16, 2024

8:10 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Bureau County until 9 p.m., for a destructive storm capable of 80 mph winds.

Communities affected are Princeton, Spring Valley and DePue, along with others in that vicinity.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Princeton IL, Spring Valley IL and De Pue IL until 9:00 PM CDT. This destructive storm will contain wind gusts to 80 MPH! pic.twitter.com/RZblQn6GMd — NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) July 16, 2024

Tornado watch for La Salle, Bureau, Putnam counties

A tornado watch has been issued for virtually all of northern Illinois as well as parts of southern Wisconsin, northwest Indiana and southwest Michigan until 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The Illinois counties under the watch include McHenry, Kane, Will, DuPage, Cook, DeKalb, La Salle, Kendall, Lake, Boone, Livingston, Ford, Iroquois, Kankakee and Grundy.

The watch means conditions are right for a tornado and that some funnel clouds are expected. The line of storms could bring damaging winds of up to 90 mph and potential large-sized hail.