July 15, 2024
Bureau, La Salle, Putnam counties storm updates: Warnings issued in Bureau, La Salle counties

Storms to pack high winds

By Derek Barichello
Storm clouds hover over Joliet's West side at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Bureau County, including Princeton, Spring Valley and DePue until 9 p.m. (Denise Unland)

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for La Salle County to 9:45 p.m.

A line of storms extending from Peru to to near Pekin, moving east at 60 mph was detected.

The storm may contain 70 mph wind gusts. Expect possible tree damage, and potential harm to mobile homes, roofs and outbuildings, according to the National Weather Service.

Locations affected include Ottawa, Streator, Morris, Channahon, Pontiac, Minooka, Peru, La Salle, Braidwood, Coal City, Marseilles, Dwight, Fairbury, Chatsworth, Spring Valley, Oglesby, Diamond, Seneca, Gardner, Gridley, North Utica, Forrest, Flanagan, Wenona and Odell.

8:40 p.m.

8:26 p.m.

Southern Bureau County and Putnam County are expected to see high winds from a storm moving through. Take cover, the National Weather Service said.

8:24 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for northern La Salle County, including Mendota, Earlville, Troy Grove and Sheridan to 9:15 p.m. This storm may contain wind gusts to 70 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

8:10 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Bureau County until 9 p.m., for a destructive storm capable of 80 mph winds.

Communities affected are Princeton, Spring Valley and DePue, along with others in that vicinity.

Tornado watch for La Salle, Bureau, Putnam counties

A tornado watch has been issued for virtually all of northern Illinois as well as parts of southern Wisconsin, northwest Indiana and southwest Michigan until 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The Illinois counties under the watch include McHenry, Kane, Will, DuPage, Cook, DeKalb, La Salle, Kendall, Lake, Boone, Livingston, Ford, Iroquois, Kankakee and Grundy.

The watch means conditions are right for a tornado and that some funnel clouds are expected. The line of storms could bring damaging winds of up to 90 mph and potential large-sized hail.

NWS watch for July 15-16, 2024.

NWS watch for July 15-16, 2024.

