July 14, 2024
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Bureau, Putnam counties until midnight

Storm capable of 60 mph winds, hail

By Shaw Local News Network

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued until midnight Monday for Bureau and Putnam counties, including Princeton, Sheffield, Tiskilwa and Granville. (Scott Anderson)

Storms with a history of producing severe wind damage are moving into southern Bureau County. Stay inside with wind gusts of 60 mph plus likely lasting 5 to 10 minutes, according to the National Weather Service.

10:57 p.m. Sunday

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued until midnight Monday for Bureau and Putnam counties, including Princeton, Sheffield, Tiskilwa and Granville.

The storm is capable of up to 60 mph winds and hail, according to the National Weather Service Quad Cities.

5:57 p.m. Sunday

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for northern Illinois.

