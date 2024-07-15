Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Bureau, Putnam counties until midnight

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued until midnight Monday for Bureau and Putnam counties, including Princeton, Sheffield, Tiskilwa and Granville. (Scott Anderson)

Storms with a history of producing severe wind damage are moving into southern Bureau County. Stay inside with wind gusts of 60 mph plus likely lasting 5 to 10 minutes, according to the National Weather Service.

Have you received any wind damage with these storms? #ILwx https://t.co/NXRFGzfXIr — NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) July 15, 2024

10:57 p.m. Sunday

The storm is capable of up to 60 mph winds and hail, according to the National Weather Service Quad Cities.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Kewanee IL, Princeton IL and Geneseo IL until 12:00 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/UfwbXgu9hX — NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) July 15, 2024

5:57 p.m. Sunday

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for northern Illinois.