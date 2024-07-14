Norsk Museum delegates meet president of Norwegian Parliament

President Masud Gharahkhani, president of the Norwegian Parliament (Stortinget) and The Norwegian Honorary Consulate in Chicago, Susan Meyer, spoke Friday, July 5, 2024, to representatives from the Norsk Museum in Norway, Illinois. (Photo provided by David Johnson)

Delegates of the Norsk Museum in La Salle County met President Masud Gharahkhani, president of the Norwegian Parliament (Stortinget), along with other dignitaries July 5.

The Norwegian government was in Chicago for business meetings for several days before traveling to Minnesota. A meet and greet was scheduled at the Geneva Library, organized by the Norwegian American Chamber of Commerce Chicago branch and Friends of the Viking Ship.

Gharahkhani came to Norway with his family in 1987 from Iran as refugees. He got involved with his adopted country right away, eventually rose to president of parliament, second only to the king.

In his speech he shared the history about the bicentennial coming up. After the Sloopers came to Norway Illinois, the great migration began and 800,000 more people left for America. Today Norway has a population of 5 million while America has another 5 million people who share Norwegian ancestry. After the introductions, the Norwegian president jokingly said that they would talk to each of us through “speed dating” sessions. There were two reserved seats at each of the tables in the room. The delegation split up to separate tables and after 5 minutes, they’d move around to a different table.

Along with meeting with the president, the Norsk Museum group got to meet one on one with the Chicago consulate general, the office of the Norway ambassador in Washington and the Norwegian parliament international relations director.

The Norsk museum invited each representative to visit Norway, Illinois, providing brochures. The group sent a personal invitation to the Crown Prince to visit during the bicentennial celebration in 2025, but the emphasis will be on New York City and the arrival of the sloop Restoration. Representatives of the Norsk Museum in attendance were David Johnson, Richard and Sheila Gunderson, and Arthur and Nancy Andersen.