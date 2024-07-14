Livingston County Women in Ag meeting set Aug. 6

Join the Livingston County Soil and Water Conservation District for a Women in Ag Meeting: Ideas Inc. – How to Add Conservation to Your Land.

The meeting will be 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Livingston County Fairgrounds, 18142 4-H Park Road, Pontiac. The meeting will be in the kitchen. Registration and coffee will be at 8:30 a.m. with the meeting starting 30 minutes later. Lunch is provided.

Engage with other women in a day of discussion and learning of conservation concepts, including soils, weed and pest control, and the importance of trees. Hear from Abigail Peterson with the Illinois Soybean Association, Darci Webber with the U of I Extension and Livingston County SWCD staff.

If you would like to attend this meeting, RSVP to Becky Taylor, resource conservationist, at 815-844-6127, ext. 3, or rebecca.m.taylor@il.nacdnet.net, by July 23. There is no charge for this event.