First State Bank locations are hosting a school supply donation drive until Aug. 31.

Items needed include notebooks, pens and pencils, backpacks, folders and binders, crayons and markers, glue sticks and scissors, among other items.

First State Bank is collecting essential school supplies to help ensure every child has the tools they need for a successful school year.

There are First State Bank locations in Mendota, La Moille, McNabb, Ottawa, Peru, Princeton, Streator and West Brooklyn.