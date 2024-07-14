2024 Carus Summer Science camp concludes

Camp director Dan Fitzpatrick (far right) and Angelique Depenbrock (far left) pose with the 2024 Carus Science Camp participants. (Photo provided by Jake Kowalczyk)

Carus Summer Science Camp concluded with a graduation ceremony at St. Bede Academy.

This year marked the 22nd year that Carus has offered the free camp to local students entering the sixth grade. Since its inception in 2001, more than 625 students have graduated from the camp.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Mae Meyer and Adela Turigilatti launch a two liter rocket bottle during the 22nd annual Carus Summer Science Camp on Friday, July 12, 2024 at St. Bede Academy. The Carus Summer Science Camp has been a highlight for students in La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties, offering an opportunity for hands-on learning in the fields of science and chemistry. Led by a team of local teachers, participants will engage in experiments and expeditions designed to ignite their curiosity and passion for STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). (Scott Anderson)

Dan Fitzpatrick, a science teacher at St. Bede Academy, once again directed the camp with the help of Angelique Depenbrock, a science teacher at La Salle-Peru High School. Ken Pisarczyk, a retiree of Carus, also contributed his time and expertise as a volunteer.

Throughout the week, students had the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) through engaging demonstrations, hands-on experiments and educational games. This year’s camp included a water treatment plant tour led by Carus volunteers Tim Postula and Tina Garcia, providing students with a practical look at the role of science in water treatment.

New to this year’s camp was a Hegeler-Carus Mansion tour led by the Hegeler-Carus Foundation. This tour allowed students to explore the rich history and scientific legacy associated with Carus, deepening their understanding of local heritage and scientific advancements in the community.

On graduation day, students participated in the highly anticipated competitive rocket launches, a tradition that continues to excite and inspire year after year.

“At Carus, we are delighted to offer local students a dynamic and engaging learning experience in STEM as they prepare to enter the sixth grade,” said Lyndsay Bliss, vice president of human resources and communications at Carus in a news release. “We are incredibly grateful to Dan, Angelique and Ken for their dedication and passion in making this camp a success. Their commitment helps ignite a love for science in these young minds.”

Graduates from the Carus Summer Science Camp, including those who have pursued a career in science, technology, engineering or math, are invited to share their story with Carus by visiting carusllc.com/campsurvey.