July 13, 2024
Streator Eagles Club donates $1,000 to Logan’s Oasis to build Marilla Park playground

Playground will be dedicated to Logan Crank’s children, children of Streator

By Shaw Local News Network
Streator Eagles Club members (from left) Dan Casey, conductor; Jerry Longnecker, Bob Kincaid; Ed Kimber, past state president; and Harry Degenhart, secretary; present (fourth from left) Melissa Calkins-Crank, director of Logan's Oasis, with a $1,000 check for Logan's Oasis to build a new playground at Marilla Park in memory of Logan Crank.

Eagles Club in Streator donated $1,000 to Logan’s Oasis Organization for the building of a playground at Marilla Park in memory of Logan Crank. The playground will be dedicated to his children and the children of the Streator area.

Additionally, Starved Rock Country Community Foundation also recently announced the creation of Logan’s Oasis Playground Fiscal Sponsorship Fund. To learn more about Logan’s Oasis Playground Fund and contribute towards building a meaningful space at Marilla Park in Logan’s honor, visit https://srccf.org/fund/logans-oasis-playground-field-of-interest-fund/

