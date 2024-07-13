Ottawa High School improves student parking lot for upcoming school year

Construction at Ottawa High School is in progress for an improvement to its student parking lot this summer, with plans for a new entry and exit to optimize traffic flow.

Superintendent Mike Cushing said he was excited for the project, explaining the high school’s need for better accessibility and efficiency from its current situation.

The school’s parking lot had two access points off Main Street: one on the west and one on the east. Cushing said the west entrance, situated between the manual arts building and the vocational building, has been particularly problematic, prompting the decision to make changes.

The new entry and exit are expected to not only alleviate traffic issues but also enhance overall safety and accessibility for students and visitors.

The new setup for the lot will feature three lanes, including an oversized lane, ensuring smoother traffic management with designated lanes for eastbound and westbound traffic.

A view from Main Street of the new three lane entrance and exit at Ottawa High School on July 12, 2024. (Bill Freskos) (Bill Freskos)

Cushing said this project was sparked by an opportunity that came up in 2022 when a house located in the 400 block of Main Street became available for purchase. By early 2023, the school had acquired and demolished the property to make way for a new entrance and exit.

As part of this upgrade, the school plans to discontinue the far east and west entrances and exits of the parking lot altogether.

“We’re pretty excited about this project,” Cushing said. “It’s progressing on schedule and certainly will be ready by the start of the new school year.”