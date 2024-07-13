Marshall-Putnam Fair to kick off July 14 with pageants

Miss pageant participants are (from left) Lily Leach, Mikayla Frawley, Isabella Gaspardo, 2023 Miss Nadia Kessling, Daphney Kessling and Kayla Shafer (Photo provided by Jo Beth Stanbary )

The Marshall-Putnam County Fairgrounds will play host to pageants Sunday, July 14, in Henry.

The Little Miss pageant starts at 4 p.m. in the Hunt building, followed at 5:30 pm by the Junior and Queen pageant.

The fair will be recognizing the past and visiting royalty during the Junior/Miss pageant. This year every contestant will be decorating a jar for the People’s Choice award. If you would like to vote for your favorite contestant, bring your coins or cash to fill the jar. This pageant would not be possible without sponsors, Wilson Insurance, LaPrairie Mutual Insurance and BKL Management LLC.

Sunday, July 14

8 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Vendor show

8 a.m.: County Fair Stampede 5K

11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Food Truck Fest

Noon: Harness races

4 p.m.: Little Miss Pageant

5:30 p.m.: Junior Miss and Miss Pageant

Junior miss participants are (from left, front) Addison Graham, 2023 Jr. Miss Trinity Frawley, Stella Rowe, (back) Katerina Lenz and Emma Kay Gaspardo. Not pictured is Isabelle Knuchey. (Photo provided by Jo Beth Stanbary )