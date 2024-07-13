July 12, 2024
Marshall-Putnam Fair to kick off July 14 with pageants

Public may vote for favorites

By Shaw Local News Network
(From left) Lily Leach, Mikayla Frawley, Isabella Gaspardo, 2023 Miss Nadia Kessling, Daphney Kessling and Kayla Shafer

Miss pageant participants are (from left) Lily Leach, Mikayla Frawley, Isabella Gaspardo, 2023 Miss Nadia Kessling, Daphney Kessling and Kayla Shafer (Photo provided by Jo Beth Stanbary )

The Marshall-Putnam County Fairgrounds will play host to pageants Sunday, July 14, in Henry.

The Little Miss pageant starts at 4 p.m. in the Hunt building, followed at 5:30 pm by the Junior and Queen pageant.

The fair will be recognizing the past and visiting royalty during the Junior/Miss pageant. This year every contestant will be decorating a jar for the People’s Choice award. If you would like to vote for your favorite contestant, bring your coins or cash to fill the jar. This pageant would not be possible without sponsors, Wilson Insurance, LaPrairie Mutual Insurance and BKL Management LLC.

Sunday, July 14

8 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Vendor show

8 a.m.: County Fair Stampede 5K

11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Food Truck Fest

Noon: Harness races

4 p.m.: Little Miss Pageant

5:30 p.m.: Junior Miss and Miss Pageant

(From left, front) Addison Graham, 2023 Jr. Miss Trinity Frawley, Stella Rowe, (back) Katerina Lenz and Emma Kay Gaspardo. Not pictured is Isabelle Knuchey.

Junior miss participants are (from left, front) Addison Graham, 2023 Jr. Miss Trinity Frawley, Stella Rowe, (back) Katerina Lenz and Emma Kay Gaspardo. Not pictured is Isabelle Knuchey. (Photo provided by Jo Beth Stanbary )

(From left) Renlee Benz, Bentley Maggi, Rylie Konczsak, Stella Zack, 2023 Little Miss Olivia Eravsek, Hazel Demerly, Lydia Rose Siegmann, Kezie Kolb, (back) Penelope Boyer, Presley Scaggs, Sophie Demerly, Payton Newell, Penelope Kirbach, Sutter Dever and Kameron Kolb Not pictured are Avery Kelly, Hazel Kelly, Cooper Martin and Astrid Thompson.

Little miss contestants (from left) are Renlee Benz, Bentley Maggi, Rylie Konczsak, Stella Zack, 2023 Little Miss Olivia Eravsek, Hazel Demerly, Lydia Rose Siegmann, Kezie Kolb, (back) Penelope Boyer, Presley Scaggs, Sophie Demerly, Payton Newell, Penelope Kirbach, Sutter Dever and Kameron Kolb Not pictured are Avery Kelly, Hazel Kelly, Cooper Martin and Astrid Thompson. (Photo provided by Jo Beth Stanbary )

