Illinois Natural History Survey Traveling Science Center set to stop in Granville

The Illinois Natural History Survey Traveling Science Center is a 320 square foot mobile classroom featuring informative, engaging exhibits on biodiversity and natural resources that visits schools and communities across Illinois. (Photo provided by Matt Miller)

The Illinois Natural History Survey Traveling Science Center is scheduled 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, to be at Hopkins Park in Granville.

Since 2006, we have visited more than 150 communities and 200 public events and provided structured school programs for up to 30,000 students each year. Sponsors are North Central Bank, Granville National Bank, Boggios Orchard & Produce and Financial Plus Credit Union.