The structure closure on 300 East Street of the Interstate 80 overpass near Sheffield and Mineral has been extended until further notice.

Upon structural repair assessment, it was determined the level of repairs needed exceeds what was anticipated. This is resulting in a closure continuation until Illinois Department of Transportation has reevaluated and chosen the preferred path forward.