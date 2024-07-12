Utica retail plaza work to start July 22

Mayor David Stewart delivered an update Thursday to the Utica Village Board on the forthcoming outdoor retail plaza. First up is infrastructure; villagers will notice work on underground mains. (Scott Anderson)

Utica will launch work on the Market on Mill project the week of July 22.

Mayor David Stewart delivered an update Thursday to the Utica Village Board on the forthcoming outdoor retail plaza. First up is infrastructure; villagers will notice work on underground mains.

The Village Board also approved the first of several enhancements. Utica will mount 25 decorative light poles in an amount not to exceed $70,000.

Stewart said he’s holding to a fingers-crossed goal of being finished by mid-autumn.

“Right before Burgoo (Oct. 12-13) is when we hope to be done,” he said.

The Village Board awarded the contract for $1,842,692 to Illinois Valley Excavating Inc at a June meeting. The village obtained a $1.25 million grant and committed another $250,000 to the project. Stewart said the remaining $343,000 would be obtained later and as the project progresses, likely from the tax increment financing and water-sewer funds. There will be no tax increase.

The Market on Mill was inspired by outdoor plazas in Batavia and Muskegon, Michigan. Utica will begin with 12 portable retail stalls, with space for another six, and the shops will face inward toward a green space.

Trustees assigned liaison assignments

Separately, Stewart announced he has reestablished liaison assignments for the six village trustees. While the trustees are elected at large, each will have a particular area of responsibility.

Pete Pawlak will be liaison for parks and recreation; Jim Schrader gets streets and alleys; Kylie Mattioda government affairs; Nate Holland public safety and services; John Schweickert finance; and Debbie Krizel beautification, a new post.

“This is a way to keep people engaged,” Stewart said, “and give people something to do throughout the community.”

3 businesses receive Business Resiliency grants

Finally, three Utica businesses availed themselves of the Business Resiliency grants awarded to businesses that incurred losses during the worst of the pandemic. Stewart announced that Country Kids, Lodi Taphouse and Skoog’s were awarded grants ranging from $18,000 to $20,000.