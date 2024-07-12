Ottawa man gets probation in gun plea

An Ottawa man pleaded guilty Friday to firing a gun at a vehicle near Starved Rock State Park, in which the driver was injured by gunfire in his leg. The man firing the gun was sentenced to four years’ felony probation. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

An Ottawa man pleaded guilty Friday to firing a gun at a vehicle near Starved Rock State Park, in which the driver was injured by gunfire in his leg. The man firing the gun was sentenced to four years’ felony probation.

Thomas J. Reynolds, 41, appeared Friday in La Salle County Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony carrying 4 to 15 years in prison. Reynolds was sentenced to 48 months reporting probation and one day in jail (time served). The gun was confiscated.

As part of the plea, prosecutors dismissed a second count of aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years with no possibility of probation. The now-dismissed count alleged Reynolds “knowingly discharged a firearm and thereby caused bodily harm to (the victim), in that he shot (the victim) in the leg.”

In open court Friday, Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Matt Kidder said that had the case gone to trial the state was prepared to call witnesses to a shooting reported Nov. 13, 2022, to an area near Starved Rock State Park. A tenant in rural Oglesby had been evicted from his residence and arrived to find individuals removing his belongings. An altercation ensued, Kidder said, and Reynolds fired at the tenant’s retreating vehicle.

Reynolds declined to address Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. when offered a chance to speak at Friday’s plea.

La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro declined comment on why the Class X firearm charge was dropped.