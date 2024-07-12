La Salle County’s annual 4-H fair teaches youth valuable life skills

Alex Reed, 14, stands with her sheep, Faith, that she showcased at La Salle County's 4-H and Junior Show on Thursday, July 11, 2024. (Bill Freskos)

The La Salle County 4-H Show and Junior Fair in Ottawa showcased a variety of youth talent and responsibility on Thursday.

Among the stalls and cheerful atmosphere, Alex Reed, a 14-year-old from Grand Ridge, has participated in 4-H for the past five years and stood out with her connection and passion for her sheep, Faith.

Faith was awarded to Alex through an essay contest hosted by the La Salle County Stockman’s Association open to all 4-H members. Participants were required to write an essay on why they desired a show animal and then deliver a speech to the association.

“I’ve learned so much about responsibility and dedication,” Alex said as she describes the challenges and rewarding experiences while being part of the 4-H program.

Kate Reed, Alex’s mother and a former 4-H participant herself, emphasized how 4-H empowers kids to naturally develop life skills like discipline, responsibility and even social skills like public speaking.

“Animals have to eat, it doesn’t matter if the weather’s bad or it’s a holiday,” Reed said. “It’s a huge responsibility for kids and I’ve definitely seen that in Alex.”

Gail Hayward, chair of the La Salle County Friends of University of Illinois Extension & 4-H, has dedicated more than 50 years to the 4-H program, starting as a participant herself in Ottawa during as a child.

Hayward draws on her many years with 4-H and explains the effect it can have on its participants.

“4-H impacts kids because it teaches them discipline, responsibility and leadership skills,” Hayward said.

Gail Hayward, chair of La Salle County Friends of University of Illinois Extension & 4-H, sits at a fundraising booth Thursday, July 11, 2024, selling licorice and 4-H merchandise with proceeds going to educational programs and activities in La Salle County. (Bill Freskos)

The Reed family is just one example of the many dedicated participants at the fair. Alongside them, other children and families are raising swine, goats and rabbits, among other animals, to showcase at the fair.

Beyond livestock, the fair features a variety of projects and competitions including clothing crafting, cultural presentations and even a watermelon eating contest, among others.

Hayward noted there are more than 300 different projects children can do and many don’t have anything to do with caring for animals, but all can teach a child something valuable.

“Not only is the responsibility and leadership important,” Hayward said. “There’s just an enormous amount of skills here that they’ll need to develop in life.”

The La Salle County fair will continue through Sunday at the fairgrounds on 4-H Road in Ottawa.

Friday, July 13

8 a.m. Swing judging

8 a.m. Poultry judging

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Soil and Water Conservation District activity

10 a.m. to noon Scavenger Hunt sponsored by South Prairie Pioneers 4-H Club

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. OSF Innovation and STEAM activities

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ax throwing by Axetreme Throwing

TBA Kane Family Farms Ski Ball

11 a.m. Dairy show

1 p.m. Goat show

2 p.m. Public presentation

3 p.m. 4-H Talent Show

4 p.m. Cat show

4 p.m. 3-on-3 basketball tournament hosted by Brookfield Aces 4-H Club

6 p.m. Mutton busting

7 p.m. T&A Bucking Bulls Rodeo featuring Rugged Cross Cattle Co.

Saturday, July 13

8 a.m. Horse show

8:30 a.m. Beef Showmanship Contest followed by Purebred and Market beef judging

8:30 a.m. Rabbit show

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ax throwing by Axetreme throwing

TBA Kane Family Farms Ski Ball

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 4-H Pop Up Tent activities

11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. Funny Magic Guy Rob Thompson, sponsored by Rosati’s of Ottawa

1 p.m. Bicycle rodeo for 5-8 years old

2 p.m. Bicycle rodeo for 9-12 years old

4 p.m. Basketball court games

4 to 7 p.m. Gypsy Queen Karaoke

4:30 p.m. Fair Auction, Friends of Extension and 4-H

6 p.m. Dodgeball tournament sponsored by North Stars 4-H Club

7 p.m. Ramer Race Promotions Demolition Derby

Sunday, July 14

8 a.m. Horse show, horse arena

8 a.m. Sheep show

10 a.m. Master Showman Contest

11:30 a.m. Cow Pie Bingo with North Stars 4-H Club

1 p.m. Tug of War sponsored by South Prairie Pioneers 4-H Club

TBA Closing ceremonies honoring 4-H and Cloverbud graduates, Hall of Fame recognition