Ottawa Lions Club donates $3,500 to Recreation Board for security cameras

The Ottawa Lions Club members Bryan Baldwin, vice president/treasurer, and Don Robey presented the President of Ottawa’s Park and Recreation board Brent Roalson a $3,500 check on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. (Photo provided by Debbie Lucas)

A $3,500 donation was presented by the Ottawa Lions Club to the City of Ottawa’s Park and Recreation Board to help pay for live feed FLOCK security camera system to be used in a park that will be determined by the Recreation Board.

This system will be one of multiple systems implanted in the future throughout Ottawa parks that will help to keep parks safe and secure. The City of Ottawa’s Park and Recreation board and Commissioner of Public Property Marla Pearson thanked the Ottawa Lions Club for its donation and continued support of the local parks and playgrounds.

Local organizations like the Ottawa Lions Club and their donations make it possible to continue to improve parks and playgrounds for the community’s benefit.

The Ottawa Lions Club is seeking members. If you are interested and looking to help, contact Bryan Baldwin at bb15169@gmail.com.