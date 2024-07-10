Phil, Pam Kaufmann to perform family-friendly concert in Tiskilwa on July 14

Tiskilwa Historical Society will be hosting a free concert at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 14, on Museum on Main’s west lawn, featuring the local duo Phil and Pam Kaufmann.

The Kaufmanns will present a family-oriented program of contemporary and folk music in the shaded area of the museum’s lawn, weather permitting. Bring lawn chairs and snacks. Tune up your voices for at least one singalong. Phil Kaufmann also promised a surprise guest musician who will be sitting in for a few tunes.

If the concert has to be moved inside because of heat or rain, the Kaufmanns will perform in the air-conditioned Tiskilwa Library Community Room, across the street. Because the museum’s community room is receiving a fresh coat of paint in July, it’s not available as a venue. The society will make a decision on July 13 about the location and will try to get the word out to concertgoers. This concert replaces a Sunday Market Day in the 2024 Bureau County Tourism booklet.