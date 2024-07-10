Mendota man identified as victim struck on Interstate 80

A Mendota man was identified as the pedestrian who was struck and died Monday on Interstate 80 between the Spring Valley and Plank Road exits.

The pedestrian who was struck and died Monday on Interstate 80 between the Plank Road and Spring Valley exits has been identified as Devin Finley, 34, of Mendota, the Bureau County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday.

In a news release, Bureau County Coroner Lexi Wamhoff said she was called to I-80 near mile marker 70, where Finley had the fatal injuries.

The accident is under investigation by the Bureau County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police. No autopsy is anticipated, Wamhoff said.

