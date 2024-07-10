Golf: History shows Josh Gass, Baley Lehr undoubtedly the favorites at 44th Berry Memorial

Josh Gass putts on the Eastwood's front nine during the 2023 Richard J. Berry Memorial Championships. (Katy Arnold)

Since moving to a two-course, two-day scheduling format at the beginning of this decade, the Richard J. Berry Memorial has been nothing if not a consistent, successful area men’s golf tournament.

And as sure as participation numbers right around 100 linksmen, great course conditions at Ottawa’s Pine Hills as well as Streator’s Eastwood and excitement coming down to the final hole in the vast majority of the event’s seven flights has been this:

Either Josh Gass or Baley Lehr ending Sunday’s final round capturing the championship.

The 44th Berry Memorial will be held this weekend, with 36 holes of golf beginning Saturday at Pine Hills and concluding Sunday at the Eastwood.

Only once since 2014 – when both Gass and Baley Lehr missed the 2021 Berry Memorial due to wedding celebrations – has anyone else hoisted the Championship Flight trophy, a two-man run of dominance unrivaled in the Berry’s 44-year history.

Gass last year became just the third man to reach five Championship Flight titles, tied with Bob Berry behind all-time tournament leader Rich Holloway, an eight-time champion. Gass won in 2023, 2020, 2019, 2016 and 2014.

Baley Lehr, the 2023 runner-up, won the Berry in 2022, 2018, 2017 and 2015.

“I guess that’s the story, right? Can somebody knock off one of those two guys?” asked tournament director Tony Muscato, himself also a longtime Championship Flight competitor and the defending Senior Division winner.

Baley Lehr tees off on the tenth hole during the 2023 Illinois Valley Men's Golf Championship at Senica's Oak Ridge golf course in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Muscato, who placed 11th last year but has made the final foursome in recent years, would be one of the golfers to keep an eye on in terms of dethroning the Gass-Lehr diarchy. Another likely contender would be Jeremy DeBernardi, the 2021 champion who placed third last summer, five strokes behind Gass.

Three-time champion Brian Lehr (2013, 2010, 2009) finished fifth in last year’s Berry, followed, in order of 2023 finish, by fellow 2024 returnees Breyer Harris, Rick Lehr, Patrick Guilfoyle, recent Ottawa High School graduate Drake Kaufman, Paul Snook, Jonathan Cooper, a fifth former champion in Rick Krumscheid (2005) and Jake Delaney.

Either joining or rejoining the Championship Flight field this weekend will be last year’s Championship 2 Flight winner, Steve Limberg, as well as the runner-up, Cole Park. Also added to the top flight are past tournament contenders Lane Barbier and Alex Blumenshine, another couple accomplished young guns from the Ottawa High School program in Seth Cooper and Bryer Harris, and two recent aces of the Streator High program, Huston Gass and Jaydon Nambo.

The Berry’s other flights – Championship 2, A, B, C, D and Legends, the last of which has Bill Sipula returning to defend his crown – will run alongside Championship Flight on Saturday at Pine Hills, then before the top flight Sunday at the Eastwood.

“I haven’t been out to Pine Hills yet [for my practice round], I’m going there Thursday,” Muscato said. “But I can tell you the Eastwood is in the finest shape I’ve seen in my 35 years as a member ... and Pine Hills, I played there in the invitational back in June, and it was in great shape as well.”

Golfers interested in playing in this year’s tournament can still sign up by calling either the Eastwood or Pine Hills.

“It’s a good value,” Muscato said. “You sign up, you get two practice rounds, two tournament rounds, two tickets to the [Sunday night] banquet and a nice gift.”

This year’s title sponsors remain Star Ford Rentals and State Farm – Theresa Solon. SOCU has taken over the $10,000 Hole-In-One Challenge.