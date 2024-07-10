Entries now accepted for the 2024 Princeton Junior Woman’s Club Baby Contest

Entries are being accepted for the 2024 Princeton Junior Woman’s Club Baby Contest.

Entrants must be Bureau County residents younger than 24 months of age as of Sept. 6. Contest entries must be emailed to princetonjuniors@gmail.com by 11:59 p.m. local time on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

To enter, email a high resolution, snapshot sized color photograph of the child to princetonjuniors@gmail.com. Refrain from entering photos that have been cropped or altered. Also, no professional photographs will be accepted. The email also must include the following: child’s name, sex, birthdate, current age, parents’ name, parents’ address and two valid contact phone numbers.

In person voting will begin at noon on Friday, Aug. 9, and continue until noon on Friday, Sept. 6. The voting canisters will be displayed at Midland States Bank (Aug. 9-16), First State Bank (Aug. 16-23), Central Bank (Aug. 23-30) and Heartland Bank - South Branch (Aug. 30-Sept. 6). The canisters will be moved around noon on Fridays. Each child will have a canister with his/her corresponding photograph in which votes can be placed.

PJWC will be accepting again Venmo to collect votes. To vote through Venmo, send a chosen transaction amount to @P-Juniors-71. Voters must include the baby’s name in the “What’s it for?” line. Venmo votes will be accepted only from noon on Friday, Aug. 9 to noon on Thursday, Sept. 5.

A dollar equals 100 votes. All votes will be tallied and winners will be notified Sept. 6 and introduced during that evening’s Homestead Festival announcements.

Prizes will be given to the boy and girl winners, as well as the boy and girl runners up. All winners and their parents will have a spot in the Homestead Festival parade on Saturday.

The Princeton Junior Woman’s Club donates all the proceeds from this contest back to communities and organizations within Bureau County through various projects carried out by their club.