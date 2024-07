Bureau Valley Storm 1999-2002 state basketball teams at a glance

The 1999-00 Storm basketball team was the first from Bureau Valley to reach the IHSA State Tournament and placed third-place basketball team. Team members are (front row, from left) Eric Wiggim, Mike Jacobs, Chris Heward, Mike Behrens, Reuben Slock, Justin Yepsen, Phil Endress and Matt Tumbleson; (and (back row) manager Justin Hansen, manager Andy Lanxon, Matt Hewitt, John Elliott, Jim Marlowe, Ryan Litherland, Chad Dever, Tim Eckberg, Jamie Durham, Adam Endress, assistant coach Brett Helms, assistant coach Jason Stabler and head coach Brad Bickett. (Photo provided)