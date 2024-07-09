DePue man identified as victim in Cedar Point crash

The motorist who died in a Monday crash near Cedar Point has been identified as 56-year-old Dewayne Chandler of DePue.

The La Salle County Coroner’s Office issued a news release Tuesday updating the two-vehicle crash reported early Monday on Route 71 in Eden Township, east of Cedar Point.

A forensic investigative autopsy was conducted with preliminary results indicating Chandler died of injuries from the motor vehicle crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the La Salle County Coroner’s Office and an Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit.