2 Bureau County blood drives July 29 to help American Red Cross

The American Red Cross continues to stress that blood and platelet donors are critically needed to support lifesaving transfusions this summer.

Donors of all blood types are in demand, especially those with type O blood and donors giving platelets.

Drives are scheduled 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, July 29, at Malden Grade School, East Street; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, July 29, Princeton American Legion, 1549 W. Peru St.

Every donation counts in the mission to keep blood products stocked for patients, including those facing life-threatening situations, the Red Cross said in a news release. More than a quarter of all blood products each year are used in critical care and emergency room cases, highlighting the importance of blood and platelet donors. Book a time to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

The Red Cross has teamed up with Universal Pictures for the theatrical release of “Twisters” to help avoid a summer blood shortage. All who give blood or platelets July 1-31 will get a Fandango movie ticket by email. Plus, those who come to give by July 14 also will receive a “Twisters” and Red Cross umbrella, while supplies last. Those who come to give blood in July will automatically be entered for a chance to win a 2025 Ram 1500 Big Horn.