Timber Ridge Farmer’s Open in Lacon to benefit Prairie State Tractor’s scholarship program

The Timber Ridge Farmer’s Open is set Friday, Aug. 16, at the Lacon course, presented by Prairie State Tractor. (Gary Middendorf)

The Timber Ridge Farmer’s Open is set Friday, Aug. 16, at the Lacon course, presented by Prairie State Tractor.

Through the annual Farmer’s Open Golf outing, $11,500 in scholarships were awarded to students pursuing agricultural careers.

Prairie State Tractor, headquartered in Mendota, recently awarded the 2024 recipients of its Diesel Tech Scholarship program. Prairie State Tractor has locations in Mendota, Princeton, Streator and Lacon.

The golf outing will feature special guest Greg “Machinery Pete” Peterson. A morning round will be played 9 to 11 a.m., a lunch will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and an afternoon round 1 to 3 p.m.

Fees are $40 for lunch only, $100 for a single golfer and $350 for a four-person team. There will be nine holes of golf played in the morning and afternoon with a four-person scramble with hole-in-one/putt/drive contests. The golfing will include cart rental, prizes and team awards, a ribeye and sweet corn lunch and drinks at lunch and on the course.

Businesses also may sponsor holes and teams.

Make checks payable to Timber Ridge Farmer’s Open and return to Prairie State Tractor or Timber Ridge Golf Course or mail to: Timber Ridge Farmer’s Open, 12613 N. Cedar Bluff Dr., Dunlap, IL 61525. For credit cards, contact msullivan@machinerypete.com. The golf course is located at 1400 Route 17, Lacon.