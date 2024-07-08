McNabb tree farm to reopen this year

July 08, 2024
Tree farm to open Nov. 29

By Stephanie Jaquins, Shaw Local News Network correspondent
Mazzy Withey (middle), a first-grader at Waltham Elementary School in Utica, carefully inspects her family's fresh-cut Christmas tree being dragged out by her father, Chris Withey (left) and celebrated by her brother, second-grader Bronko Withey, during a visit this past weekend to Holocker Tree Farm in McNabb.

After being closed last season, Holocker Tree Farm in McNabb will reopen this year. (Shaw Local News Network File Photo)

After being closed last season, Holocker Tree Farm in McNabb will reopen this year.

The tree farm will open Friday, Nov. 29, according to a Facebook post on the business’ page.

Fields will be open for a limited time for cutting your own trees. There also will be pre-cut trees, wreaths, roping and bundles.

The farm didn’t open last year because of an unanticipated growth in the volume of business.

