McNabb tree farm to reopen this year

After being closed last season, Holocker Tree Farm in McNabb will reopen this year.

The tree farm will open Friday, Nov. 29, according to a Facebook post on the business’ page.

Fields will be open for a limited time for cutting your own trees. There also will be pre-cut trees, wreaths, roping and bundles.

The farm didn’t open last year because of an unanticipated growth in the volume of business.

