Fatal crash reported on Route 71 near Cedar Point

The La Salle County Coroner’s office confirmed at midday Monday that a fatality resulted from a car-semi collision early Monday. (Photo provided)

The La Salle County Coroner’s office confirmed at midday Monday that a fatality resulted from a car-semi collision earlier in the day.

A news release is forthcoming, but preliminary reports indicate the crash occurred around 7 a.m. on Route 71 near East 275th Road. Shaw Local News Network will update the story as information is released.

Additionally, there was a second death reported as the result of a separate accident Monday across the county line with Bureau County on Interstate 80 between Spring Valley and Peru.

The Peru Police Department had issued an alert Monday morning of an accident on westbound Interstate 80. A detour had been set up to funnel traffic off the interstate.