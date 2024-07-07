Learn about the history of Warnecke Woods in Princeton, how to manage upland habitat

Prescribed fire is among the topics at The Prairie Habitat Tour: 2024 Landowner Event is scheduled 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Warnecke Woods, County Road 1835 North, Princeton. (Michael Krabbenhoeft)

The Prairie Habitat Tour: 2024 Landowner Event is scheduled 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Warnecke Woods, County Road 1835 North, Princeton.

Learn about the history of Warnecke Woods and how to manage upland habitat. Topics will include herbaceous weed identification and control, woody weed control, prescribed fire, wildlife and environmental benefits, plant identification and funding opportunities for landowners.

Coffee and doughnuts will be provided courtesy of the Bureau County Pheasants Forever Chapter. Experts speaking at the event will be from the Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever, as well as the Bureau County Soil and Water Conservation District.

This is a free event of the Bureau County Soil and Water Conservation District but RSVP is required. Contact the Bureau County SWCD at 815-875-8732, ext. 3 or email ashley.aber@il.nacdnet.net with any questions.