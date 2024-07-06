Run Today for Tomorrow tallies $26,560 for mental health, suicide prevention

Run Today for Tomorrow raised $26,560 for mental health and suicide prevention, the non-profit organization announced Friday.

“We couldn’t have done it without the help of sponsors, participants, donors and supporters of the cause,” a post on the Run Today for Tomorrow said. “We will be processing grant applications through the end of July and we can’t wait to share where the proceeds will be going in the community.”

Scholarship applications will open up at the beginning of next year. The Starved Rock Country Community Foundation will assist Run Today for Tomorrow in the distribution of its proceeds to causes. There were 217 registered runners and more than 50 volunteers for the June 22 event in Ottawa. Emily Hardee founded the annual run/walk to pay homage to her cousin, Molly Yacko, who died of suicide in 2018. A year ago, the event raised $15,500 in mental-health entity and scholarship funds. A scholarship was awarded to Chesney Auter, a graduate of Earlville High School, a student who will major in a mental health field in college next fall.