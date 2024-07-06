Manhunt ongoing near La Salle

La Salle County sheriff’s deputies are seeking a white man who fled police earlier this morning on Interstate 80 near East Fifth Road (the Troy Grove blacktop). Nearby Rotary Park was closed to the public. (Photo provided)

La Salle County sheriff’s deputies are seeking a white man who fled police earlier this morning on Interstate 80 near East Fifth Road (the Troy Grove blacktop). Nearby Rotary Park was closed to the public.

In a public safety alert issued Saturday morning, the suspect was described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall weighing about 140 pounds with a moon-shaped tattoo on his left cheek. He was wearing a white shirt and light colored. If you spot this man, call 911.

The search was ongoing at noon, at which time La Salle police announced Rotary Park was closed to the public to facilitate the search.

“The police department does not believe there is any threat to the public at this time,” the alert said. “They do ask that the public avoid the area whilst police conduct their search. The park will be temporarily closed and reopened once the search has concluded.”