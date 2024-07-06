Livingston County 4-H to showcase youth July 17-20

The Livingston County 4-H Show is scheduled July 17-20.
This annual event showcases the hard work and achievements of youth who have invested their time and talents in various projects throughout the year. This event will feature a variety of shows and activities, highlighting the diverse skills and efforts of 4-H participants.
Here’s the schedule of events:
General Project Show: Judging will be ongoing throughout the week, allowing attendees to view a range of projects crafted by 4-H members.
Wednesday, July 17
8 a.m. Sheep Show
9:30 a.m. Dairy Show
1 p.m. Goat Show
3 p.m. Dog Show
Thursday, July 18
8 a.m. Swine Show
8 a.m. Rabbit Show
10 a.m. Pheasant and Quail Show
10 a.m. Horse Show
5:30 p.m. Ag Games:
Friday, July 19
8 a.m. Beef Show
9 a.m. Poultry Show
Saturday, July 20
8:30 a.m. Cat Show
9:30 a.m. Master Showmanship
In addition to the events, our 4-H Food Stand will be open daily, offering snow cones, soda, water and popcorn.
This event is an opportunity for families, friends and community members to celebrate the accomplishments of 4-H members, organizers said. From the colorful displays of general projects to the the livestock shows, there is something for everyone to enjoy.