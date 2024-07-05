19-year-old Granville man dies in Cedar Point crash

A Granville man died, and a woman was injured, following a single-vehicle rollover crash Thursday near Cedar Point.

Joel J. Rangel was identified as the deceased man by La Salle County Coroner Rich Ploch in a Friday news release.

Ploch said authorities were called to North 23rd and East First roads near Cedar Point. There, a car overturned and two occupants were ejected from the vehicle.

“A female occupant was transferred from the scene to a hospital for treatment,” Ploch said in the news release. “The other male occupant was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:20 a.m.”

A forensic investigative autopsy was conducted with preliminary results indicating he died of injuries from the crash.