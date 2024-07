This photo of Abraham Lincoln was taken in 1858. A Living History Program entitled Lincoln and the Illinois and Michigan Canal with Glenn Braun is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at Starved Rock Visitor Center. (Public domain)

Braun will play Abraham Lincoln as he discusses life and times during the construction and heyday of the Illinois and Michigan Canal.