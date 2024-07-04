Rural La Salle farm store opens for season

Donnie Appleseed Orchard opens this week for the season. The store has tomatoes, beets, zucchini, summer squash, onions, green beans and sweet corn. Find Donnie Appleseed Orchard on Facebook for the latest produce available.

“We are very excited to let everyone know we are moving into our new farm store,” Don Wenzel, owner of Donnie Appleseed, posted on the business’ Facebook page. “No more worries about super hot days and rain. We will be able to display more garden goodies in a more climate controlled atmosphere.”

Donnie Appleseed, 378 N. 33rd Road, La Salle, is open noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. It typically stays open until Oct. 31.

