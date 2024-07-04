Princeton DMV to become ‘One-Stop-Shop,’ to relocate temporarily during renovations

The Illinois Secretary of State is upgrading its Princeton DMV facility to a “One-Stop-Shop” design, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced Wednesday. (Denise Unland)

The Illinois Secretary of State is upgrading its Princeton DMV facility to a “One-Stop-Shop” design, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced Wednesday.

The DMV will temporarily close from July 8-30 while renovations take place. During that time, a temporary pop-up location will service customers at 400 N. Main St., Princeton.

As a part of the Secretary of State’s ongoing modernization efforts, the new DMV experience will save customers considerable time and several steps by offering both vehicle and driver services at a single service counter, the secretary of state’s office said.

“Since taking office, I have made it a top priority to provide exceptional customer service and reduce lines and wait times,” Giannoulias said. “Our Princeton facility will be among the first to get this makeover that will give it a modern feel while employing new technology to create efficiencies.”

Driver services and vehicle services employees at “One-Stop-Shop” DMVs are now cross-trained to provide both sets of services. The office has also redesigned customer service counters and signage to create a more logical flow.

At a single service counter, customers will be able obtain the following services:

• Apply for a REAL ID or a new driver’s license or state ID card.

• Renew a driver’s license, state ID or Temporary Visitor Driver’s License.

• Register or renew their vehicle registration and obtain vehicle stickers.

• Order a new license plate.

• Join the Illinois Organ and Tissue Donor Registry.