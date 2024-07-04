14 clocked for speeding in La Salle County holiday patrols

The holiday weekend will be warm but won’t hit the century mark. Nevertheless, a motorist was caught hitting triple digits during holiday speed patrols. (Photo provided)

The holiday weekend will be warm but won’t hit the century mark. Nevertheless, a motorist was caught hitting triple digits during holiday speed patrols.

Dante Cox, 25, of Rochester was charged with speeding 101 mph in a 55-mph zone at 7:01 p.m. Wednesday at Route 170 and North 18th Road Brookfield Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said in a Thursday police roundup.

Sheriff’s deputies pledged to step up patrols over Independence Day weekend and Cox was one of 14 motorists who learned deputies weren’t kidding. Of the remaining 13 charged with lead feet, no one broke 80 mph in any 55-mph zone.

Through Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office reported no drunken-driving arrests, which continues a welcome theme in 2024. DUI arrests are headed to a record low in La Salle County, which could miss 300 DUI arrests for the first time in its history