July 02, 2024
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for southwestern Bureau County

Watch in effect for Bureau, Putnam, Marshall counties to 11 p.m.

By Shaw Local News Network

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of northern Illinois until 11 p.m., including Bureau, Putnam and Marshall counties. (Matthew Apgar)

8:03 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued to 8:45 p.m. for Henry County, including southwestern Bureau County and the community of Sheffield.

7:29 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of northern Illinois until 11 p.m., including Bureau, Putnam and Marshall counties.

Storms my produced isolated hail, have frequent lightning and winds reaching up to 65 mph.

