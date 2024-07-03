2024 Streator Liberty Fest parade, raffle, Little Miss Sparkler, Mr. Firecracker winners announced

The 2024 Streator Liberty Fest Parade entry winners were announced Wednesday. The Streator Garden Club’s entry in Sunday’s parade took first place. (Derek Barichello)

The 2024 Streator Liberty Fest Parade entry winners were announced Wednesday.

The Streator Garden Club’s entry in Sunday’s parade took first place, First United Methodist Church was second and Clayton Sibert Farrier Service was third.

Additionally, the Streator Fest Committee drew Mike White as a $500 early bird winner in the Liberty Dollars raffle. Tickets still are available for the $15,000 grand prize drawn at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at Northpoint Plaza. Tickets are $20. Second and third prizes of $500 will be drawn Aug. 4. Ticket buyers must be 18 years old and do not need to be present to win. Proceeds from the raffle go to the purchase of fireworks and other activities during Streator Fest.

The Streator Fest Committee also crowned Penelope Wahl as Little Miss Sparkler and Jayvon Edwards as Mr. Firecracker for the festival.

The Streator Fest Committee crowned Penelope Wahl as Little Miss Sparkler and Jayvon Edwards as Mr. Firecracker for the festival. (Photo provided by Streator Fest Committee)

The First United Methodist Church's Liberty Fest parade entry received second place in the Sunday, June 30, 2024, parade. (Derek Barichello)