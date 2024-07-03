July 03, 2024
NewsCrime & CourtsSportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryWeekend Plans

2024 Streator Liberty Fest parade, raffle, Little Miss Sparkler, Mr. Firecracker winners announced

Proceeds from Liberty Dollars go to fund Streator Fest fireworks, activities

By Derek Barichello
The Streator Monarch Mission displays some bright colors Sunday, June 30, 2024, during the Liberty Fest parade in Streator.

The 2024 Streator Liberty Fest Parade entry winners were announced Wednesday. The Streator Garden Club’s entry in Sunday’s parade took first place. (Derek Barichello)

The 2024 Streator Liberty Fest Parade entry winners were announced Wednesday.

The Streator Garden Club’s entry in Sunday’s parade took first place, First United Methodist Church was second and Clayton Sibert Farrier Service was third.

Additionally, the Streator Fest Committee drew Mike White as a $500 early bird winner in the Liberty Dollars raffle. Tickets still are available for the $15,000 grand prize drawn at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at Northpoint Plaza. Tickets are $20. Second and third prizes of $500 will be drawn Aug. 4. Ticket buyers must be 18 years old and do not need to be present to win. Proceeds from the raffle go to the purchase of fireworks and other activities during Streator Fest.

The Streator Fest Committee also crowned Penelope Wahl as Little Miss Sparkler and Jayvon Edwards as Mr. Firecracker for the festival.

The Streator Fest Committee crowned Penelope Wahl as Little Miss Sparkler and Jayvon Edwards as Mr. Firecracker for the festival.

The Streator Fest Committee crowned Penelope Wahl as Little Miss Sparkler and Jayvon Edwards as Mr. Firecracker for the festival. (Photo provided by Streator Fest Committee)

The First United Methodist Church pays tribute to veterans and America with its float Sunday, June 30, 2024, during the Liberty Fest parade in Streator.

The First United Methodist Church's Liberty Fest parade entry received second place in the Sunday, June 30, 2024, parade. (Derek Barichello)

A procession of horses conclude the Liberty Fest parade on Sunday, June 30, 2024, in Streator.

Clayton Sibert Farrier Service's Liberty Fest parade entry Sunday, June 30, 2024, received third place. (Derek Barichello)

Have a Question about this article?