La Salle County marriages: June 17-30, 2024

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses for June 17 through June 30, 2024.

Gilbert Trevino Bernal Jr. of Marseilles and Melissa Ann Rutherford of Marseilles

Matthew Kirk Schwingle of Mendota and Laura Elizabeth McNally of Mendota

Brian Eugene Wicks of Streator and Karen Jean McGuire of Streator

Christopher Edward Cech of Peru and Samuel Santos Taboada of Peru

Curtis Alan Gilkerson of Earlville and Debra Lynn Peterson of Earlville

Alexander Cole De Los Santos of Lincoln and Diana Elena Pardo of Lincoln

Dakota Michael Montavon of Woodridge and Angela Victoria Zamarron of Rochelle

Dan Marshall Bernard of Leland and Kellie Marie Antich of Sheridan

Mark Vincent Morrissey of Chicago and Haleigh Marie Martin of Chicago

Christopher Michael Miller of Granville and Karrie Dawn Miller of La Salle

Kyle Andrew Rath of Naperville and Rebekah Marie Proctor of Naperville

John Charles Kass of Oglesby and Megan Catherine Larem of Oglesby

Austin Hudson Ertman of Streator and Christine Marie Lucas of Streator

Diego Orozco Rodriguez of Ottawa and Maria Lizeth Melendez Carbajal of Ottawa

Edward Estes Creager Jr. of Mendota and Madison Renee Gill of Mendota

Nickolas Eric Godwin of Streator and Brittany Skylar Stoller of Streator

Aric Dene Kain Jr. of Marseilles and Brynn Addison Hefner of Marseilles

Jared Alan Gould of Kewanee and Mariah Leanna Bishop of Kewanee

Jeremiah Joe Edwards Jr of Marseilles and Hannah Marie Hanson of Marseilles

Julian Javier Carreon of La Salle and Magdaly Madai Galvan Neira of La Salle

Conor Eugene Shukstor of Mendota and Avery Judith Barrett of Mendota

Thomas Andrew Sachen of Aurora and Debra Ann Madden of Naplate