La Salle County marriages: June 17-30, 2024

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses for June 17 through June 30, 2024.
Gilbert Trevino Bernal Jr. of Marseilles and Melissa Ann Rutherford of Marseilles
Matthew Kirk Schwingle of Mendota and Laura Elizabeth McNally of Mendota
Brian Eugene Wicks of Streator and Karen Jean McGuire of Streator
Christopher Edward Cech of Peru and Samuel Santos Taboada of Peru
Curtis Alan Gilkerson of Earlville and Debra Lynn Peterson of Earlville
Alexander Cole De Los Santos of Lincoln and Diana Elena Pardo of Lincoln
Dakota Michael Montavon of Woodridge and Angela Victoria Zamarron of Rochelle
Dan Marshall Bernard of Leland and Kellie Marie Antich of Sheridan
Mark Vincent Morrissey of Chicago and Haleigh Marie Martin of Chicago
Christopher Michael Miller of Granville and Karrie Dawn Miller of La Salle
Kyle Andrew Rath of Naperville and Rebekah Marie Proctor of Naperville
John Charles Kass of Oglesby and Megan Catherine Larem of Oglesby
Austin Hudson Ertman of Streator and Christine Marie Lucas of Streator
Diego Orozco Rodriguez of Ottawa and Maria Lizeth Melendez Carbajal of Ottawa
Edward Estes Creager Jr. of Mendota and Madison Renee Gill of Mendota
Nickolas Eric Godwin of Streator and Brittany Skylar Stoller of Streator
Aric Dene Kain Jr. of Marseilles and Brynn Addison Hefner of Marseilles
Jared Alan Gould of Kewanee and Mariah Leanna Bishop of Kewanee
Jeremiah Joe Edwards Jr of Marseilles and Hannah Marie Hanson of Marseilles
Julian Javier Carreon of La Salle and Magdaly Madai Galvan Neira of La Salle
Conor Eugene Shukstor of Mendota and Avery Judith Barrett of Mendota
Thomas Andrew Sachen of Aurora and Debra Ann Madden of Naplate