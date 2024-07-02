Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce to take nominations for Cornerstone recognition

The Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce announced nominations for the Chamber’s second annual Community Cornerstone Recognition now are open. (Photo provided by Bill Zens)

The Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce announced nominations for the Chamber’s second annual Community Cornerstone Recognition now are open.

The program is the next stage in celebrating community leaders and targets individuals who are 40 and older.

IVAC is seeking nominations for those individuals who live or work in La Salle, Bureau or Putnam counties and are making an incredible difference in our communities whether it be through the work they do, time they volunteer or leadership they provide.

“We believe that age is just a number when it comes to making a difference, and we are thrilled to announce the launch of IVAC’s Community Cornerstone Recognition,” the chamber said in its announcement. “This prestigious honor celebrates the unsung heroes in our communities who are 40 years and older, transforming lives and shaping our region for the better.”

In every neighborhood, town and city, there are remarkable individuals who embody the qualities of leadership, mentorship, vision and compassion. They are the foundation that allows the region to build into the future, dedicating their time, wisdom and energy to improving the lives of others.

The Community Cornerstone Award is more than a recognition. It is an expression of gratitude and a heartfelt tribute to those individuals who have dedicated themselves to making their communities stronger, kinder and more vibrant. By nominating someone who deserves this honor, it is a chance to give them the recognition they truly deserve and inspire others to follow in their footsteps.

“Whether they have spearheaded local initiatives, developed successful businesses, acted as a guiding light for others, or volunteered countless hours, we want to hear about these remarkable individuals,” the chamber said in its announcement. “Help us identify the community cornerstones who have laid a strong foundation for our community’s continued growth.”

Nominations close on Friday, Aug. 16. Nominees must live, work or volunteer in La Salle, Bureau or Putnam counties, and be 40 or older at time of nomination. To nominate, visit www.ivaced.org/communitycornerstone complete the nomination and submit.