La Michoacana sets up shop in Streator

A La Michoacana “mini” store soon will open in Streator, the business said on its Facebook page. (Derek Barichello)

The stand is located in the parking lot of Streator Liquor & Tobacco, 402 N. Bloomington St. The stand will include ice cream, paletas, elote, hot Cheetos with cheese, aguas frescos, strawberries and cream and other favorites.

La Michoacana recently opened at 2729 Columbus St. in Ottawa. The ice cream shop also operates a mobile truck. Go to the La Michoacana - Ottawa IL. Facebook page for more information.

